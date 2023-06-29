Heinz weighs in on whether or not to fridge your ketchup

How do you store your ketchup?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — Should you refrigerate your ketchup bottle or put it in the cupboard?

That is the question and debate that ketchup manufacturer Heinz tried to settle this week on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the company tweeted "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge!"

Despite giving their official two cents, Heinz followed up their tweet with a poll asking where people keep theirs. Nearly 60% of respondents agreed with the company as of Thursday morning.

Of course, Twitter users were also quick to chime in:

People keep it out of the fridge?

*gasp* — PG Plays (@PG_PlaysYT) June 27, 2023

Heinz don’t even know where their product should be stored 😭 — Tom (@tom7472628) June 27, 2023

In the cupboard. Same as restaurants. Same as supermarkets. People who use the fridge have issues 😁 — Mark Puddy (@Puddy148) June 28, 2023

pic.twitter.com/dMvcZsl9wq — N. Malone🏳️‍🌈| Etani Book 8 coming October 2023! (@NMalone8) June 27, 2023

"So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then," one user asked.

Heinz clapped back and replied:

Where do you keep your soft drinks, Dave? — Heinz (@HeinzUK) June 27, 2023

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, ketchup doesn't need to be refrigerated after use because it is classified as a "shelf-stable food," meaning it is "safe indefinitely." However, the agency warned ketchup shouldn't be used after its expiration date because it won't be as fresh.

If you do choose to refrigerate it, though, the USDA advises only keeping it refrigerated for six months.

Also on KCENTV.com: