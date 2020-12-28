From fancy dinners at home and cocktails to-go, here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve in Charlotte

In North Carolina, several curfews are still in effect. Businesses cannot serve alcohol past 9 p.m. and all bars, restaurants and breweries must close by 10 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year, health officials are once again warning that large gatherings and parties could have dangerous and even deadly consequences.

In North Carolina, several curfews are still in effect. Businesses cannot serve alcohol past 9 p.m. and all bars, restaurants and breweries must close by 10 p.m.

So this New Year’s Eve, area businesses are getting creative, finding ways to stay open while keeping patrons safe.

Leah and Louise, a restaurant and self-described ‘modern juke-joint’ in Charlotte’s Camp North End, said dinner service will begin as early as 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Everybody wants to say goodbye to 2020 right,” joked chef and co-owner Greg Collier, who runs the restaurant alongside his wife, Subrina.

Collier said the restaurant will be serving up traditional menu items, while also offering a 4-course pre-fixe option.

Across town at the Ballantyne hotel, those looking to ring in the new year in an intimate setting can enjoy a New Year’s Eve afternoon tea, complete with tea sandwiches, traditional confectioneries and live entertainment.

“We’re able to get everyone socially distanced into smaller groups and tea by its very nature is an intimate setting, to begin with,” said Scott Daniel, Director of Outlets for the Ballantyne Hotel.

“Definitely a peaceful, sophisticated celebration for sure,” he said.

As of Monday, Daniel said there were still several spots available for New Year’s Eve tea, with plans to also offer the service on New Year’s day as well.

For those more comfortable celebrating at home, Collier said Leah & Louise is also offering a 5-course to-go menu.

“So we felt like, you know instead of getting regular take-out you could still get a nice extravagant meal,” said Collier. “We want to give people the experience they would be missing.

Bars like Cotton Room at Belfast Mill in Uptown said they plan to offer at-home cocktail kits. For $25, people can select between their signature Wild Thyme or Campfire Old Fashioned. The bar said koozies and party favors are included in each kit.

“I would have been open for New Year’s Eve later if we could have been,” said Collier.

But similar to the rest of the year, Collier said he’s trying to look for the positive in every situation.