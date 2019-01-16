CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In just over two weeks, tens of thousands of basketball fans will descend upon Charlotte for the 2019 All-Star Game on February 17.

And we now know that North Carolina native J. Cole and Meek Mill will headline the event. The NBA announced Wednesday that Meek Mill will take the stage for player introductions before Grammy Award winner and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton performs the national anthem. Carly Rae Jepsen will follow Hamilton with the Canadian national anthem.

RELATED: Brothers Steph, Seth Curry to compete in 3-point contest in hometown

RELATED: Kemba Walker named starter in 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

At halftime, J. Cole will perform a medley of his hits. The seven-time Grammy nominee has had five number one albums on the Billboard Top 200, including 2018's "KOD." His latest single, "Middle Child," was released on January 23.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live on TNT at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 17.