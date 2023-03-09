Country star Jake Owen to headline Speed Street

AC/DC cover band Dirty Deeds will kick off the weekend off with a Friday night show after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A big name is taking the stage at Speed Street this year.

Grammy-nominated country singer, Jake Owen, is the headliner at this year's festival. Owen will rock the Circle K Speed Street stage on Saturday, May 27, after the ALSCO Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race and Coca-Cola 600 qualifying.

AC/DC cover band Dirty Deeds will kick off the weekend off with a Friday night show after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 26.

“Memorial Day Weekend is the official kickoff to summer, and what better way to get the party started than with three days of music, entertainment and racing here in the heart of NASCAR country,” Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway, said. “Circle K Speed Street always delivers the fun and we can’t wait to bring the energy back to America’s Home for Racing and set the stage for a can’t-miss weekend.”

Circle K Speed Street will be open each day to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s three NASCAR events May 26-28, including Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 or Sunday’s Cola-Cola 600. Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts