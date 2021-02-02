Jason Isbell requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at all concerts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will require fans attending his shows to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
The policy includes Isbell's upcoming eight-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in October.
Isbell is additionally requiring fans to wear masks at his concerts. He said implementing the safety measures is what will keep concerts going.
"It's been a long time since we've been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don't think that's going to last very long unless we do it carefully," he said. I'm all for freedom but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all."