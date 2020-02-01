CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local Parrotheads, the wait is over.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at PNC Music Pavilion for one night only on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m., as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

“We could not be more excited to have Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band return to PNC Music Pavilion to kick off the summer,” said Kevin Appler, General Manager of PNC Music Pavilion. “This will be the must-see concert of the season. Do not miss out on this party. Fins up!”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. There is an 8 ticket limit per customer.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC