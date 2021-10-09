x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Seasonal jobs offered at Carolina Renaissance Festival

Pay can go up to $15 per hour and comes with free admission to the festival.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — If you like to get medieval, there's a seasonal job opportunity in Huntersville this fall.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is looking for 350 seasonal workers to pitch in from Oct. 2 through Nov. 21. Workers will be serving turkey legs with ale, selling tickets, greeting guests, and more.

MORE NEWS: As moratorium ends, evictions climb back up in Mecklenburg County

Pay ranges from $12-15 per hour, and it includes free festival admission tickets to share with friends and family.

Apply online at the link above, or visit the festival's job fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The job fair is held at the fairgrounds at 16445 Poplar Tent Road.

MORE NEWS: CMS adds extra security to football games following school threats

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles