Seasonal jobs offered at Carolina Renaissance Festival

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — If you like to get medieval, there's a seasonal job opportunity in Huntersville this fall.

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is looking for 350 seasonal workers to pitch in from Oct. 2 through Nov. 21. Workers will be serving turkey legs with ale, selling tickets, greeting guests, and more.

Pay ranges from $12-15 per hour, and it includes free festival admission tickets to share with friends and family.

Apply online at the link above, or visit the festival's job fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The job fair is held at the fairgrounds at 16445 Poplar Tent Road.