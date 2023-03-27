x
John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic arena tour to Charlotte

Tour tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31, at 9 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Mayer announced Monday he plans to bring his solo acoustic arena tour to Charlotte this fall.

According to a news release, this tour is 20 years in the making with performances spotlighting his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. 

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through Charity Auctions Today. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

TOUR DATES

Oct 3: New York, NY
Madison Square Garden

Oct 6: Boston, MA
TD Garden

Oct 7: Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center

Oct 11: Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena

Oct 13: Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena

Oct 17: Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 18: Chicago, IL
United Center

Oct 20: Baltimore, MD
CFG Bank Arena

Oct 21: Belmont Park, NY
UBS Arena

Oct 23: Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center

Oct 25: Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena

Oct 28: Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center

Oct 30: Houston, TX
Toyota Center**

Nov 1: Austin, TX
Moody Center

Nov 5: Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena

Nov 7: San Francisco, CA
Chase Center

Nov 10: Los Angeles, CA
The Kia Forum

