John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic arena tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — John Mayer announced Monday he plans to bring his solo acoustic arena tour to Charlotte this fall.
According to a news release, this tour is 20 years in the making with performances spotlighting his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.
Tour tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 31, at 9 a.m.
Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through Charity Auctions Today. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.
TOUR DATES
Oct 3: New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Oct 6: Boston, MA
TD Garden
Oct 7: Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Oct 11: Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
Oct 13: Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Oct 17: Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct 18: Chicago, IL
United Center
Oct 20: Baltimore, MD
CFG Bank Arena
Oct 21: Belmont Park, NY
UBS Arena
Oct 23: Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
Oct 25: Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
Oct 28: Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Oct 30: Houston, TX
Toyota Center**
Nov 1: Austin, TX
Moody Center
Nov 5: Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena
Nov 7: San Francisco, CA
Chase Center
Nov 10: Los Angeles, CA
The Kia Forum
