'Five Albums. One Night': Jonas Brothers to perform in Charlotte on upcoming tour

The popular trio will make three stops in the Carolinas for "THE TOUR," including a performance in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Jonas Brothers are coming back to the Carolinas this fall, including a performance in Charlotte as part of the band's upcoming North American tour.

"Five Albums. One Night. The Tour" will bring the Jonas Brothers to The Queen City on Saturday, Sept. 30, when they'll perform at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. Even if you miss the show, there's a chance you'll run into them at Nellie's Southern Kitchen, the Jonas family-owned restaurant in Belmont.

Jonas Brothers fans will get a taste of everything during these shows, as the band will perform five albums every night for all 35 shows, including the three Carolina concerts.

The tour kicks off Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York before making its way across North America's biggest cities. "Waffle House," the Jonas Brothers' latest single, was released on April 7. "The Album" is set for release on Friday, May 12.

Tickets will be in high demand so your best chance to get them will be the verified fan presale through Ticketmaster. Verified presales start next Tuesday, May 9. Registration runs through Saturday, May 6, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

First, you have to have to have a Ticketmaster account to register for the tickets. Once you register, fans will be selected lottery-style to get access codes.

Those fans will use those codes to get put in a waiting line for a chance to get a ticket. Anyone who doesn't get a code will be waitlisted and can get any leftover tickets.

Any tickets that are available after verified presale will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, on the Jonas Brothers website.

