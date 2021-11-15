Journey announces Charlotte concert with Billy Idol and Toto

Journey's 40-date Freedom Tour will come to Charlotte next April with special guests Billy Idol and Toto.

The Freedom Tour will roll into Uptown's Spectrum Center on Thursday, April 28. Journey is known for their iconic anthems, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Wheel in the Sky," and "Separate Ways."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Journey will take the stage at 40 cities across North America on the Freedom Tour with all their chart-topping hits fans love. The tour will come on the heels of a six-show residency in Las Vegas this December. The tour kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with stops in Atlanta, Charlotte and Cleveland, Ohio.

"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage!" Neal Schon said. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited!"

