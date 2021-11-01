Kenny Chesney brings tour to North Carolina in April 2022

“Putting this line-up together has been awesome,” Chesney said. “We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! – and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”