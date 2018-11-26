Shout it out loud -- KISS is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The legendary rock band will make a stop at the PNC Music Pavillion on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The "End of the Road" tour will include band members Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley and Eric Singer. They promise bigger than ever stage theatrics, technology and brand-new attire, according to Billboard.

Tickets for the show will be on sale starting December 3rd.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales. KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 27 at 10am local time through kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 28 at 9am local time. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Monday, December 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

