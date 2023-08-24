Summertime Sadness no more, Lana Del Rey is coming to Charlotte

The popular singer-songwriter will grace the stage at PNC Music Pavilion in September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Summertime Sadness" can end for many Lana Del Rey fans in North Carolina when the artist's tour comes through Charlotte this fall.

Lana Del Rey is only making 10 stops on tour, and the Queen City is one of them.

The singer will bring her moody tunes to the PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 23, with ticket sales launching Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

Here's the full list of tour stops:

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Monday, Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Friday, Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday, Oct. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, Oct. 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

