Summertime Sadness no more, Lana Del Rey is coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Summertime Sadness" can end for many Lana Del Rey fans in North Carolina when the artist's tour comes through Charlotte this fall.
Lana Del Rey is only making 10 stops on tour, and the Queen City is one of them.
The singer will bring her moody tunes to the PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 23, with ticket sales launching Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
Here's the full list of tour stops:
- Thursday, Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Sunday, Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Thursday, Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
- Saturday, Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Monday, Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Friday, Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Tuesday, Oct. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Thursday, Oct. 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
