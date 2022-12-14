Live Nation is bringing back its $199 lawn pass for PNC Music Pavilion

Fans who purchase lawn pass will be able to enjoy a lineup of summer’s best concerts across genres like country, rock, pop, hip-hop and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Music fans listen up because here's a deal you will not want to miss.

Live Nation announced Wednesday the return of its lawn pass, giving fans access to some concerts at PNC Music Pavilion. With the pass, fans will have guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long for $199 plus a fee for 30+ shows in Charlotte.

Each pass holder will receive a custom personalized credential that will serve as their ticket on each show day. These credentials will be shipped directly to fans in spring 2023.

“Our lawn passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music,” Tom See, Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation’s Venue Nation, said. “This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

Lawn Pass is on sale now at lawnpass.livenation.com while supplies last. To purchase Lawn Pass, fans can visit the link above and use the dropdown menu to select their desired participating amphitheater.













