Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra returns to Kannapolis just in time for the holidays

The Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra is one of eleven sets of animatronic bear orchestras that were born of the concept and creation of Paul Lawrence.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte music fans, rejoice! The Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra is back after two-year hiatus, with all-new performances set at the City of Kannapolis' Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express.

The orchestra confirmed the news in a Facebook post, stating, "they are now ready to delight children and adults alike with their witty banter, inspiring instrumental pieces, and traditional favorite holiday songs!"

According to the post, the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra is one of eleven sets of animatronic bear orchestras that were born of the concept and creation of Paul Lawrence, a long-time friend of current owners Todd and Jessica Alexander of spintastic sounds.

“These bears were everything to Paul,” stated Todd Alexander. “I worked alongside him programming and perfecting the bears. All of the bears are named after jazz legends–Paul was a huge fan of jazz music and a drummer himself–and made me work to get the Gene Krupa drummer bear to be perfectly on beat.”

The Christmas Bears perform at the top of the hour, every hour, with a 15-minute intermission in between during the Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express, which occurs Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 6-10 pm until Dec. 30.

