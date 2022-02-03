x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

For around $200, you can go to almost every summer concert in Charlotte. Here's how

Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for the 2022 summer concert season at each of its 30 venues nationwide, including Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One ticket will get you into almost every concert this summer at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. 

Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for the 2022 summer concert season at each of its 30 venues nationwide, including PNC Music Pavilion in University City. The pass is $199 plus fees and includes access to that specific venue's shows all summer. Each venue has a limited number of passes available. 

That's right, for around $200, you can see Tim McGraw, Dave Matthews Band, Backstreet Boys, OneRepublic, Luke Bryan, Tears for Fears, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Aldean and Keith Urban. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

PNC Music Pavilion Lawn Passes go on sale at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Each Lawn Pass includes one Fast Lane easy entry per concert, general admission parking and a personalized pass that acts as your ticket to the lawn area. 

These passes are good for almost every show, but there are some exceptions. Shows not currently included with 2022 Lawn Pass tickets include Jimmy Buffett (April 30), AJR (May 8), Foo Fighters (May 24), Morgan Wallen (June 2) and Tedeschi Trucks Band (July 23). Click here to learn more about Live Nation 2022 Lawn Pass tickets.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

PNC Music Pavilion 2022 concerts included with Lawn Pass: 

May 12: Tim McGraw

May 20: Dave Matthews Band

May 27: Halsey

May 29: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live

June 8: The Doobie Brothers

June 13: Tears for Fears

June 17: Kid Rock with special guest Grand Funk Railroad

June 24: Backstreet Boys

June 30: Train

July 1: Chicago and Brian Wilson 

July 8: OneRepublic

July 14: The Chicks

July 22: Luke Bryan

July 29: Jason Aldean

Aug. 6: Styx and REO Speedwagon

Aug. 12: Keith Urban

Aug. 23: Jack Johnson

Aug. 26: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

There are COVID-19 health checks in place for every show currently on PNC Music Pavilion's schedule. That means proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test could be required to attend. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Overcome Your Cooking Resistance With These Simple Tips