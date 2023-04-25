LL Cool J coming to Spectrum Center this July

Tickets are available for presale right now and general tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More big names are coming to the Queen City.

LL Cool J is making a stop in Charlotte this summer. He's heading to the Spectrum Center on July 9 along with the hip-hop band The Roots, D-J jazzy Jeff and more.

Tickets are available for presale right now and general tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

TOUR DATES

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedExForum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.