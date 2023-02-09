Luke Combs performs in Phoenix ahead of the big game

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is offering an exclusive concert Thursday night at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Luke Combs is getting the Super Bowl weekend started in Phoenix with a concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners.

SiriusXM says the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre Thursday, with the concert also streaming live on the SXM App at 11 p.m.

Combs is set to dip into his latest album, Growin' Up, and will also sample from fan favorites.

Only SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners can attend the concert in person. As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the opportunity to RSVP had closed.

Combs was born and raised in North Carolina and attended Appalachian State University before he got his start in country music.

He is set to bring his 2023 World Tour to the Queen City, with a concert at Bank of America Stadium on July 15. The tour will span three continents and 16 countries, including 35 concerts.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.