Entertainment

The hunt is on for $2M 'Magic: The Gathering' card featuring 'The One Ring' from LOTR

The company behind the beloved card game, Wizards of the Coast, has partnered with the "Lord of the Rings" franchise to create a new playing card set.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You don’t have to be familiar with "Magic: The Gathering" to realize just how high the stakes are right now. The hunt is on for a multi-million dollar playing card.

The company behind the beloved card game, Wizards of the Coast, has partnered with the "Lord of the Rings" franchise to create a new playing card set called "The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth" and it includes one card forged in the fires of fantasy fandom.

“Over a single card…I don’t think there’s ever been this much hype,” Scott Blauvelt at Tower of Games in Virginia Beach told 13News Now.

Blauvelt — a long-time fan of both "Magic: The Gathering" and "Lord of the Rings" — said people are paying nearly $50 for a longshot chance at finding “The One Ring” card.

That’s the cost of a "collector’s booster pack," which is a 12-card deck and the only place to unwrap the elusive card.

The card is based off of the all-powerful ring at the center of the "Lord of the Rings" story.

There's a normal version of "The One Ring" card which won't be as hard to find.
But the serialized version is a "one-of-one," which collectors say is unheard of for "Magic: The Gathering."

Because of that, its value has skyrocketed.

“There are a couple of guys who have posted and said, ‘Hey, I’ll give you $50,000 if you don’t tell anybody about it, and you just take it to a volcano with me and throw it in,’” Blauvelt explained.

When it is inevitably uncovered, a bounty awaits. Auction houses currently value “The One Ring” card at a whopping $2 million.

The official release date of "The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth" is June 23.

