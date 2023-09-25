Although Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan each tried to get Rose to join their crew, it was full steam ahead for Joslynn and Team Gwen in the end.

LOS ANGELES — Contestants are back for another round of NBC's "The Voice," and once again, a Minnesotan took center stage.

In the show's 24th season premiere Monday, 16-year-old Joslynn Rose, originally from Lake Benton, Minnesota, wowed the judges during the blind auditions with her rendition of "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence, turning three of their four chairs. Although Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan each tried to get Rose to join their crew, it was full steam ahead for Joslynn and Team Gwen in the end.

"She is very dynamic and stylistic," Stefani said on the show's season premiere. "I love to work with young artists; Joslynn is that girl and now my dreams are coming true."

And if Gwen's dreams are coming true?

"I feel so excited," Joslynn said in a post-performance interview. "So ready, so encouraged and it's just so cool for my for my sisters to be able to see this. To see me doing this, I think is going to be so awesome. I'm so, so glad that I have this opportunity to share my share my heart and share my voice and my music with the world."

Sharing those talents with others is therapy for Rose, who told NBC she has struggled on and off with anxiety over the years. According to Rose, music has been a "lifeline" for her, being able "to release her feelings and sort them out through singing."

In addition to eight sisters, her parents are foster parents who have cared for about 20 kids in total over the years. In a follow-up interview with KARE 11 Tuesday, Joslynn explained the challenges of losing a foster sibling who has become part of the family.

"When they come into your home, you never know how long they're going to stay there. You can be told it's going to be a 48-hour hold and that 48 hours turns into two weeks which turns into two months which turns into two years," she said. "I just remember there was one time where I was sitting at my piano and I just started singing whatever I felt and in that moment I realized this is why I want to sing … I want to invite people into that release of everything. All that pain they're holding onto so they can open up for healing."

Joslyn also shared that she and her cousins often play a version of "The Voice" at family gatherings.

"We would have four of them sit on the sofa, turned around and they would slap the back of the sofa and like flip around if they wanted you," she said.

She says she auditioned for the real show at 13 and 14 years old by submitting a video and says this year the producers contacted her first.

The teen's talents don't stop there: She's also a magician's assistant in her free time for local illusionist Max Fleet, who even incorporates some of Rose's musical skills into their performances.

You can root for Joslynn and see how far she goes on "The Voice" each Monday and Tuesday night on KARE 11.

FULL PERFORMANCE: Joslynn Rose sings Duncan Laurence's 'Arcade' on NBC's 'The Voice'





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: