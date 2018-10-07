CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With summer vacation on top of us now, maybe a last minute Orlando and Disney vacation is on your agenda.

There are so many theme parks to choose from, so we enlisted the advice of theme park experts because they know their stuff. Here’s what you need to know about Florida theme park saving secrets.

For the first tip, we are heading to Walt Disney World, where from now until the end of August, you can book four nights on Mouse property and all your tickets each day for a combined price of $2,155. I know, that sounds like a lot, but it’s drivable, and it’s all in for the trip.

Tip number two: Disney has something called free dining option. If you book a Disney hotel at full price, you and your family can eat for free at any restaurant. This includes the character meals that can cost up to $75 a person.

The third tip: Universal Studios is a must. Be sure to ride the Hulk; it’s a heart stopper. Right now, there is a buy three day, get two free deal.

And here's some seasoned traveler advice.

“Shop around by going to theme parks websites then maybe see what you can find on 3rd party websites”.

On the Touring Plans website, there's a crowd calendar that will let you know what days the crowds tend to be longer at which park.

One last thing: There's more than just Disney and Universal in Orlando. One of the coolest things I found that your kids will love? Gatorland. If you want to see large alligators, learn all about them and watch feedings -- this is a good option.

Another great place is Sea World with awesome coasters and lots of wildlife including polar bears and bottlenose dolphins. Check their website for weekly specials that fit your family’s budget.

