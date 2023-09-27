'See y'all out there!' Morgan Wallen adds Charlotte date to stadium world tour

CMA Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen will bring his massive "One Night At A Time World Tour" to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium announced another huge concert as Morgan Wallen's "One Night At A Time World Tour" will make a stop in Charlotte next summer.

Wallen extended the tour with 10 new stadiums in 2024, including Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Wallen also added shows in Nashville, Tennessee, Minneapolis, Kansas City and Las Vegas.

A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for support. The Charlotte show will include Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

Morgan Wallen's tour will make a stop at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, July 18.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

The singer's “Last Night” was the most-streamed song of the summer on Spotify’s “Songs of the Summer” list.

Tickets for the tour will be using advance registration. Fans can register through Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Morgan Wallen newly announced 2024 tour dates

Thurs, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Thurs, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium

Thurs, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium

Thurs, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High

Thurs, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium

Thurs, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium