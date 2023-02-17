A balloon will, once again, float across Carolina skies, this time for a film shoot

A film company shooting an alien invasion movie alerted neighbors in Lincolnton not to panic when a balloon, made to appear as an alien craft, takes to the skies.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — This time next week, people in the Charlotte area could once again see an ominous balloon in the skies. The founders of a film company behind the flying object want people to know it's just pretend.

Cryptid Pictures is set to shoot some scenes for its sci-fi horror movie They Are Here. Part of the movie magic will entail flying a balloon outfitted with lights over the Lincolnton skies. The balloon is meant to simulate an alien craft.

Filming is set for Feb. 22 to 26.

Just two weeks ago, Charlotte social media was aflutter with sightings of another balloon, tied to suspected Chinese surveillance.

Jake Robinson, one of Cryptid's founders, said the timing of their flight is a coincidence, noting the film was in pre-production in October and these plans have been in the works for months.

"It kind of caused a big fuss on social media -- good and bad," Robinson said. "So, we got a lot of attention."

The company said it has alerted law enforcement and fire officials in the area of the plans.

"We're going to maintain control of it, and we've got several safety ropes that will be attached to it," Paul Hurley, Cryptid co-founder and actor, said. "It will be roughly about 20 feet in diameter. It will have green, flashing LED lights."

"We mainly wanted to get the word out to people that were driving past the area," Hurley said. "You should actually be able to see it from town."

Hurley posted on Facebook Friday morning that local attention on the film reached the ears of city officials. According to his statement, this impacted plans to shoot additional scenes in town.

His post reads:

"Due to recent developments, Cryptid Pictures WILL NOT be filming in downtown Lincolnton or visiting retailers as previously planned due to the city policies.. We will be filming on private properties where government overreach does not exist. We apologize to all retailers whom stood to benefit and were excited to see this production in their home town. All in town scenes will be filmed in other cities which welcome the revenue from productions like these."



WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Lincolnton city officials for a response.