Dolly Parton is just the gift that keeps on giving -- particularly when it comes to Christmas.

Country Living reported Saturday that actress Mary Haskell spilled a few details about a new Dolly Christmas movie in the making on the 'My Year With Dolly' podcast. During the podcast, she talked about working with Dolly in movies such as 2016's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love -- which has already become a traditional watch in many East Tennessee households.

The new movie, called 'Christmas on the Square,' will reportedly feature 12 original songs centered around the story that's "equal parts 'It's a Wonderful Life' and 'A Christmas Carol'" according to Country Living.

Dolly will play an angel in the film, according to IMDb. The film is in post-production and is expected to premiere this winter on Netflix.

