Mr. Worldwide: Pitbull coming to Charlotte this fall

Iggy Azalea will join his as a special guest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pitbull just announced his plans for a North America tour with a stop planned in Charlotte.

According to a news release, his I Feel Good Tour will be the first in nearly two years.

"The global superstar will once again pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises," the release said. "In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the very first time."

Pitbull will make a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, Oct. 9 at PNC Music Pavilion.

It's summer time and I feel good! We have a big announcement coming soon. Make sure to be the first to know by signing up here: https://t.co/jbWChTZrgD



You ready!? — Pitbull (@pitbull) June 18, 2021

Pitbull recently teased what fans can expect when he hits the road in interviews with Billboard and Associated Press. The news continues yet another banner year for Mr. Worldwide. In 2021, he notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing and linked up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on the collaborative banger “Ten Cuidado”—which has already amassed over 25 million streams and counting.

His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Sat Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

Sun Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tue Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Thu Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Sun Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Fri Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

Fri Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*

Sun Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park

Fri Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sun Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick

Fri Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre