Local Craft rum distillery needs your vote to be voted number 1 in America!

A local Belmont, NC rum distillery has been nominated as one of the best craft rum distilleries in America.

LOCATION: 1500 River Dr STE 100, Belmont, NC 28012

This popular Carolina distillery who is being nationally recognized as one of the best when it comes to Rum.

Robbie Delaney, the owner and distiller here at Muddy Water says,

"WE want to be what people think of when they go to rum. We want our locals to be proud of our company and what we are doing!”

Out of 20 nominees on USA Today's 10best.com for Best Craft Rum distilleries...

Muddy River Distillery has been neck and neck with Lyon Rum in Maryland for the top spot in America.

"It takes our customers and people who enjoy our products voting for us everyday until the 15th to win this number 1 place,” tells Robbie Delaney enthusiastically.

This November is their 9 year anniversary but Since they started the industry has really flourished essentially following in the footsteps of the craft brewing industry.

What you are seeing bottled here is batch number 6 of Queen Charlotte 4 year reserve.

"The liquor goes in crystal clear and its time and temperature in the oak itself that make it amazing,” describes Delaney.

Each of these barrels holds approx 400 bottles of rum and is aged in new barrels like whiskey.

It is quite the process from start to finish but the rum is bottled in seconds.

But if you'd like to learn more about the whole process like what this does you can actually come for a tour and taste the product.

http://www.muddyriverdistillery.com/



Outside of this nomination muddy river distillery has also won 3 gold medals...along with many other awards



And in the world of COVID-19... They even make hand sanitizer.



A local distillery being recognized for their greatness right here close to Charlotte.



But in order to represent North Carolina as number 1 they are going to need your vote so go online and give them your stamp of approval!