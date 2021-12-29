Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve concert at Greensboro Coliseum due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Avett Brothers have postponed their New Year’s Eve concert at the Greensboro Coliseum due to COVID-19 cases.
They said in part, “It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina.”
The Avett Brothers have not announced a new concert date at this time but said they’re working with organizers to reschedule in the coming weeks.
They released the following statement:
“Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at the Greensboro Coliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's New Year's Eve show. It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina. We are working on details for a rescheduled show and hope to have more info for you in the coming weeks. We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022.”