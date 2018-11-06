CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When Willie Nelson returns to Charlotte later this month for a makeup concert, he’ll bring a taste of the Carolinas with him.

RELATED: Willie Nelson announces makeup Charlotte concert

Live Nation and the Outlaw Music Festival announced Monday that the Avett Brothers and Jamey Johnson will headline the recently announced show on June 20. Due to illness, Nelson was forced to cancel his show on May 26 at PNC Music Pavilion.

The Concord, N.C.-based Avett Brothers are preparing to embark on a North American tour this summer that will see them perform across the U.S. and Canada, including Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado. The group has several AAA top 10 hits, such as the chart-topping “Ain’t No Man” and “True Sadness” in 2016.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. Ticketholders from the May 20 show will not need to purchase new tickets or exchange their old stubs for new tickets. Doors open for the show at 6 p.m. with the opening acts taking the stage at 6:45. Tickets range from $35-$213.

© 2018 WCNC