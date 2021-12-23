Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

The band's frontman revealed an end to their catalog as a promotion for a Christmas radio show he was hosting.

Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025, frontman Chris Martin announced to BBC Radio 2.

In a tease to his Christmas show with Jo Whiley Thursday, Martin told the station that the band's final record will come out within the next few years.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour," he said. "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

He added that touring was also an option.

On the two-hour music show Thursday, he spoke about the writing process and revealed that none of the new music he had planned for the bands was Christmas-themed, despite a push from the studio.

Whiley, Martin's co-host for the Christmas music special, said on her morning show that she wasn't entirely sure the musician was being truthful because he's "disarmingly honest" in interviews.

"(I'm) never quite sure if he's joking or being deadly serious," Whiley said.

But despite his disarming honesty, Martin's comments aren't the first indication he has made that Coldplay could be ending their music-making career soon.

After releasing their ninth studio album, 'Music of the Spheres,' earlier in 2021, Martin told NME he had a definitive plan for how long the band would go on.

"We’re going to make 12 albums," he told the music-focused outlet. "Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too."