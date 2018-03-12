CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nineties music icons Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road next year for the group's first full-time tour in over a decade.

The Group Therapy Tour will feature the pop-rock band and The Barenaked Ladies as they embark on a 44-city journey across North America starting in May 2019. The tour kicks off May 30 in Virginia Beach and will stop in Raleigh on Friday, May 31 before returning to the Carolinas for a show at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on September 5.

"Once the four of us met and started playing shows, we toured for years before signing a record deal," said frontman Darius Rucker, who has landed nine hits atop the country music charts as a solo artist.

.@dariusrucker stopped by the Most Famed Country Music Station in the World to belt out the first country song he ever wrote.



Watch this very special live version of "Let Her Cry," only on #HotCountry 👉 https://t.co/QHTWfXPYle pic.twitter.com/c8JszwHrvp — Spotify (@Spotify) October 7, 2018

In addition to touring next year, Hootie & the Blowfish will release their sixth studio album. Their debut album, Cracked Rear View, turns 25 next year and is certified as 21 times Platinum. It's the fifth-most certified studio album of all-time.

Tickets go on sale for the highly anticipated tour Friday, December 7. Click here for more information.

© 2018 WCNC