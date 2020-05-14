Kenny Chesney cancels Charlotte 2020 concert

Chesney's PNC Music Pavilion concert will be moved to 2021 due to COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A country music superstar won't be visiting the Queen City this year.

Kenny Chesney has postponed his "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" to 2021.

Chesney was set to perform at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Thursday, June 25.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” said Chesney.

“In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour," said Chesney.

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates in 2021. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement.