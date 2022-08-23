Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a packed hometown show

Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music. The concert will premiere on Apple Music on Aug. 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music.

Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music. The concert will premiere on Apple Music on Aug. 24.

Thousands of people registered for the free concert at Coyote Joe's and packed the place with cowboy boots and App State gear. Combs, who was born and raised in North Carolina, attended Appalachian State University before he got his start in country music.

In the packed and very hot Coyote Joe's, the anticipation to see Combs live was building. Shortly before 9 p.m., when Combs was supposed to go on stage, you could hear the crowd getting a little restless. To be fair, they did just stand in line for over two hours just to get into the venue.

But once the lights went down and Combs got up on stage, the atmosphere immediately shifted. Combs played tons of his hits like Hurricane, When it Rains It Pours and Beer Never Broke My Heart. The crowd was electric, screaming his lyrics back at him.

Combs took the time to thank his fans who came out to see him that night. He even mentioned how amazing it was to come back to the place that took a chance on him years ago.

Closing out the last few of his songs, Combs walked off stage and beelined it straight to the bar. Combs grabbed a drink with some fans before announcing he would pay for the rest of the 9,000 beers in the venue. Combs encouraged his fans to stay and drink the night away.

At the end of the show, after a final encore, Combs took a final bow and left the stage, but not before signing autographs for the lucky few who were in the front.

Thousands of fans began to immediately exit the venue. Sometime during the show, it began pouring outside (very fitting for his hit When It Rains It Pours.) But no one seemed to care. People were talking to their friends about how great the concert was, some even still singing his music as they all rushed to the parking lot dodging the rain.

For those who missed the private concert at Coyote Joe's you can watch the concert streaming on Apple Music on Aug. 24.

