Luke Combs to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023

The show is part of a massive world tour that will span three continents and 16 countries and include 35 concerts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music superstar Luke Combs will bring his 2023 World Tour to the Queen City in 2023.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will perform at Bank of America Stadium on July 15, 2023, as part of a new, massive world tour that will span three continents and 16 countries and include 35 concerts.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept.14 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. General on-sale tickets will be available Friday, Sept. 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

Combs has several ties to the Carolinas and the Charlotte area. Back in August, he returned to Charlotte to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music.

Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music. The concert premiered on Apple Music on Aug. 24.

Thousands of people registered for the free concert at Coyote Joes and packed the place with cowboy boots and App State gear.

Combs, who was born and raised in North Carolina, attended Appalachian State University before he got his start in country music.

