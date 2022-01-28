NC Folk Festival awarded $150,000 through American Rescue Plan

NC Folk Festival was one of 10 organizations in North Carolina to receive grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the beginning of the pandemic, concerts, shows and festivals were completely called off. It made many of us realize how much we value the arts.

The American Rescue Plan aims to help keep the creative spirit alive by investing millions into art organizations across the country, including in Greensboro.

The National Endowment for the Arts chose to give some of that money to ten organizations in North Carolina. One of those is the NC Folk Festival.

Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of NC Folk Festival, said they'll be using the $150,000 grant to help with staffing needs, operations and to pay the performers.

"To be awarded this money it sets us up to be in a place to start planning for our long term future when a lot of organizations, we weren't sure what that would look like," Grossmann said.

A future that Grossmann said is vital to the community.

"Any investment in the arts is an investment into the community," Grossmann said, "It's all about getting people back to work, sustaining their jobs. This is coming at a time that is really important to us that we continue to emerge from the pandemic."

This year's festival will be September 9-11.