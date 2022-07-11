x
Reba announces North Carolina concert on 2022 fall tour

Country music icon Reba McEntire will perform all her hits at Raleigh's PNC Arena this November. Here's when you can get tickets.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Country music legend Reba McEntire is set to perform this fall in Raleigh.

The Grammy Award winner is set to play on Nov. 3 at PNC Arena.

Tickets go on sale for the "REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT" fall tour at 10 a.m. Friday.

﻿“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said. “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Reba's Raleigh show is her only stop in the Carolinas on her 2022 fall tour, but she'll also perform in Savannah, Georgia, during this swing. 

