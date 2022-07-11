Reba announces North Carolina concert on 2022 fall tour

RALEIGH, N.C. — Country music legend Reba McEntire is set to perform this fall in Raleigh.
The Grammy Award winner is set to play on Nov. 3 at PNC Arena.
Tickets go on sale for the "REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT" fall tour at 10 a.m. Friday.
“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” McEntire said. “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
Reba's Raleigh show is her only stop in the Carolinas on her 2022 fall tour, but she'll also perform in Savannah, Georgia, during this swing.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.