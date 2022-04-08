People pack into Pinky's in hopes of partying with Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Red Hot Chili Peppers called for an after party at Pinky's so like hundreds of people showed up and literally closed the place down," one Twitter post said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hope springs eternal for dozens of Red Hot Chili Peppers fans Thursday night as hordes of people flocked to Pinky's Westside Grill in west Charlotte after bassist Flea told fans there would be an after party there once their performance concluded. Spoiler alert: The rock band didn't show.

After the band played their 2006 hit "Snow (Hey Oh)," Flea exclaimed they would have an after party at Pinky's. For context, Pinky's is about a mile away from BoA which equates to only about a 20-minute walk.

Fans took to social media to let others know about the rock band's plans.

They just announced the after party is at pinkys — Stephen Valder (@svalder) September 2, 2022

Pretty sure the Red Hot Chili Peppers just said they’d be at Pinky’s after the show … — Danielle Chemtob (@daniellechemtob) September 2, 2022

Flea from RHCP said the afterparty is at Pinky's. — Cameron Lee (@CLTureCam) September 2, 2022

That one sentence Flea said prompted dozens of people to head over to the Queen City staple after the concert finished around 10:30 p.m. Typically on Thursdays, Pinky's only stays open to 11 p.m. But last night, it was burning the midnight oil and was packed to the gills, according to fans on social media.

"Red Hot Chili Peppers called for an after party at Pinky's so like hundreds of people showed up and literally closed the place down," one Twitter post said. "I was there but they never showed up."

Despite the rockers being no-shows, that didn't stop some diehard fans from asking where they did end up.

@flea333 pinky’s is closed, where are you goin? — Lisaloo (@Lisa_Kirkpat) September 2, 2022

Yet, the jury is still out on where the band went after their show.

