The Eagles coming to Charlotte for 'Hotel California' 2022 tour

Tickets for their February concert go on sale in early December 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Classic rock fans, get ready to roll back to the 70s in the fast lane; The Eagles are coming to the Queen City.

The Hornets announced the band will make its way to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Feb. 21, 2022 in a news release Wednesday. It's part of the "Hotel California" 2022 tour, which will see them visit eight cities across the South. Each night, The Eagles will play through the entire "Hotel California" album from start to finish accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a brief intermission, the band will play an additional set featuring their greatest hits.

After their tour concludes in the U.S., the band will break for about a month before hopping to pond to Europe according to their website, with performances in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Great Britain.

The Hornets' release said three initial "Hotel California" concerts at Las Vegas in 2019 garnered positive reviews. So far, the band has performed more than 30 such concerts across 15 cities in the U.S.

