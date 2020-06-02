CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rock ‘n’ roll icons – the Rolling Stones – are making their return to Charlotte later this year.

Their upcoming tour will make a stop at Bank of America Stadium on July 1, 2020.

This is the first time the Rolling Stones will be in Charlotte since 2005.

The announcement comes days after their tongue logo starting appearing throughout town – including a projection on Bank of America Stadium.

The Stones themselves sent out a tweet of a video of the logo being projected into the sky. The caption: "Feeling restless.”

The Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Tickets will go on sale on February 14 at 10 a.m.

Bank of America Stadium is hosting several concerts including icons Billy Joel and Garth Brooks.

If you haven't seen this year's concert lineup so far, we've compiled a sampling of some of them below...

