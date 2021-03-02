The Weeknd announces 2022 Charlotte concert date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh off his performance during halftime of the Super Bowl, Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd is announcing a world tour, including a future concert in Charlotte.

The Weeknd will bring his After House world tour to Charlotte on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. He will perform at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday, Feb. 8, one day after The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show.