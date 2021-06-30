Pre-purchased tickets no longer required at North Carolina Zoo

Initially set up as a COVID-19 safety protocol, the NC Zoo says it will no longer require visitors to purchase tickets before arriving to the park.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is making it easier for people to visit its park.

Beginning July 1, visitors will no longer be required to purchase their tickets before arriving.

The pre-purchased tickets requirement was initially set up as a COVID-19 safety protocol to help the zoo control the number of people visiting in compliance with state and local health mandates.

The North America and Africa entrances and parking lots are also open daily, NC Zoo officials said.