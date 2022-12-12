New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy coming to Charlotte for concert

R&B legends New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy are teaming up for a 2023 tour that includes a stop in Charlotte on Friday, March 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R&B legends New Edition, Keath Sweat and Guy are coming together for a concert in Charlotte next spring.

Spectrum Center announced that New Edition's Legacy Tour '23 will roll into the Queen City on Friday, March 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

New Edition will be joined by New Jack Swing stars Keith Sweat and Guy, whose members include Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, as well as Tank.

New Edition first made a splash in 1983 as kids with their 1983 album Candy Girl. The group is comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill. Some of their hits include "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now," "Mr. Telephone Man," and "Can You Stand the Rain."

📢 JUST ANNOUNCED! Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup @NewEdition is returning March 10 with the LEGACY TOUR with Keith Sweat, the original members of Guy and @TheRealTank. 🎟️Tickets on sale Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/RHqONfAgGq — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) December 13, 2022

Brown, Gill, and Tresvant went off on successful solo careers in the late 80s, while Devoe Bell and Bivens formed the group Bell Biv Devoe that had several big hits.

They eventually reformed in 1996 for a new album.

Sweat's career got its big start in 1987 with the release of his album Make It Last Forever. That spawned the hit "I Want Her."

Producer/musician Teddy Riley formed GUY IN 1987 with Aaron and Damion Hall. Among their hits were "Groove Me" and "Teddy's Jam." Riley would go on to form several other groups as well as producers for singers ranging from Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga.

This is the latest of several huge concert announcements for Charlotte this week. Janet Jackson released her upcoming tour dates including a stop in Charlotte, as well as a ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

