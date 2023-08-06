Nickelback announces Charlotte concert

Nickelback announced it has added over a dozen new shows to its North America tour, including a stop at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion in September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nickelback announced they're coming to Charlotte on their expanded 2023 tour.

The Grammy-nominated band will perform at the PNC Music Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 12. They'll make another stop in Raleigh on Sept. 14. Nickelback will be performing with Brantley Gilbert and special guest Josh Ross at both shows.

Nickelback's tour is in support of their latest album "Get Rollin'." They'll perform in 53 cities across North America this summer.

Tickets will be available through Live Nation with an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. General on-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

"Get Rollin" is Nickelback's first studio album in five years. It debuted at No. 2 across several charts and was in the top 10 in the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria.

Nickelback's "Get Rollin'" tour kicks off next week in Quebec City before crisscrossing North America all summer long. The tour will come to a close in Fargo, North Dakota, in early October.

