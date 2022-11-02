North Carolina ranks 5th best street style in the country

North Carolina streetwear also received the tenth-highest number of TikTok views.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has the best street style in the south, after placing fifth best overall in the United States.

According to a new study by boohooMAN, the state scored highly amongst voters, having the seventh highest number of votes with 15.71 fans per look amongst 1,502 posts.

North Carolina streetwear also received the tenth-highest number of TikTok views. However, it didn’t grab a top ten spot amongst online search levels, ranking 27th for interest levels in streetwear on Google Trends and 13th most Googled street style in America with 410 monthly average searches.

New York continues to hold on to its title of the fashion capital of the United States, with the highest number of fans per look on Lookbook, with 28.93 fans per look based on 52,396 posts.

Google Trends data was used to capture the streetwear trends emerging from New York:

New York has the highest interest level in cargo pants, a key streetwear 2022 trend, out of any other state, with California second. In September, searches for ‘cargo pants’ rose by 257% to an all-time high in New York.

