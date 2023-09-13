When is Olivia Rodrigo coming to Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Olivia Rodrigo will stop in Charlotte during her newly announced "GUTS" tour to share her latest album with fans in North Carolina.
The three-time Grammy award-winning artist released her new album of the same name on Sept. 8.
She will perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on March 8, 2024.
Fans can pre-register for access to tickets until Sept. 17, 2023.
The album's lead single "Vampires," which Rodrigo released in June, quickly became a Billboard Hot 100 single.
GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:
Friday, Feb. 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, Feb. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Friday, March 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, March 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, March 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wednesday, March 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Friday, March 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Saturday, March 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, March 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wednesday, March 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Friday, March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, March 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Friday, March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Saturday, March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Friday, March 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Monday, April 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Friday, April 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Saturday, April 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden