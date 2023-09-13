x
Entertainment

When is Olivia Rodrigo coming to Charlotte?

The multi-Platinum artist is taking the stage in Charlotte to celebrate her latest album.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Olivia Rodrigo will stop in Charlotte during her newly announced "GUTS" tour to share her latest album with fans in North Carolina. 

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist released her new album of the same name on Sept. 8.

She will perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on March 8, 2024.

Fans can pre-register for access to tickets until Sept. 17, 2023. 

The album's lead single "Vampires," which Rodrigo released in June, quickly became a Billboard Hot 100 single.

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Friday, Feb. 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena 

Saturday, Feb. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center 

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 

Friday, March 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center 

Saturday, March 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center 

Tuesday, March 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center 

Wednesday, March 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

Friday, March 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center 

Saturday, March 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

Tuesday, March 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center 

Wednesday, March 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center 

Friday, March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center 

Saturday, Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum 

Tuesday, March 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

Friday, March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 

Saturday, March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 

Tuesday, March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 

Friday, March 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

Monday, April 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Friday, April 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

Saturday, April 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

See the full list of cities here.

