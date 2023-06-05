'Paw Patrol' tour coming to Charlotte in October

Get ready for a ruff-ruff rescue on the high seas! Paw Patrol LIVE's "Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Charlotte in October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahoy, kids! Get ready for a ruff-ruff rescue because Paw Patrol LIVE! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Charlotte in October.

The action-packed, music-filled production about Nickelodeon's beloved canine crew is rolling into Ovens Auditorium from Oct. 27 to 29 with three days of high-seas fun. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105.

In Paw Patrol LIVE! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay when Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern. That's when the mayor calls in the Paw Patrol to save the day. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and find a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an unforgettable adventure the whole family is sure to love.

No job's too big, no pup's too small for this pirate adventure, which is why the Paw Patrol will call on their new friend Tracker to help save the day!

Paw Patrol LIVE! Charlotte show schedule

Friday, Oct. 27: 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale starting Sunday, June 18 and start at $45. Paw Patrol LIVE! will have five performances in Charlotte. Limited VIP tickets -- That's Very Important Pup, by the way -- will start at $105 and include premium seating and an exclusive photo opp with the Paw Patrol characters after the show. Parents can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster and at the Ovens Auditorium box office.

