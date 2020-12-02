PEARLAND, Texas — A young girl from Pearland appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday after a video of her talking about how a classmate stole her perfect attendance pencil went viral.

Taylor James’ mom posted on Instagram a video of the 7-year-old talking about how a classmate took a pencil she earned for perfect attendance. She explains how a classmate took the pencil after she left it in a box to be sharpened, but she eventually got it back.

Taylor told the story to Ellen on the show Wednesday, and much to her surprise, Ellen gifted her with a giant pencil so none of her classmates could take it. Ellen also gave Taylor’s entire class with new school supplies.

To keep up with her perfect attendance, Ellen gave Taylor a signed letter to excuse the 7-year-old’s absence from school. Taylor told Ellen she wants to be a science teacher when she grows up, and she was then surprised with a $10,000 scholarship from Shutterfly.

Pencil or not, congratulations on your perfect attendance, Taylor!

