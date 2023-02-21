Pentatonix is coming to Charlotte this August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The three-time Grammy-winning quintet, Pentatonix, announced Tuesday that they will be embarking on a North American Tour and Charlotte made the list of stops.
The A Capella group will play at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday, Aug. 13.
This announcement comes as the group just received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. They are the first A Cappella group to receive such honor.
The general on sale for Pentatonix: The World Tour will start on Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com, with presales starting on Thursday, Feb. 23. Visit PTXOFFICIAL.com for more information.
TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place
Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park
Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre
Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair *
MORE ON WCNC
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.