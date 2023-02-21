x
Pentatonix is coming to Charlotte this August

This announcement comes as the group just received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. They are the first A Cappella group to receive such honor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The three-time Grammy-winning quintet, Pentatonix, announced Tuesday that they will be embarking on a North American Tour and Charlotte made the list of stops.

The A Capella group will play at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday, Aug. 13. 

The general on sale for Pentatonix: The World Tour will start on Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com, with presales starting on Thursday, Feb. 23. Visit PTXOFFICIAL.com for more information.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion 

Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre 

Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion 

Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ —  Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater 

Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA  — Washington State Fair *

