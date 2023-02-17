P!NK releases new album and announces an arena tour with a stop in Charlotte

This tour comes as P!NK announced the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK just announced an arena tour and Charlotte made the list.

This tour comes as P!NK announced the release of her highly anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL.

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” P!NK said. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

P!NK will make a stop at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday, November 12.

Tickets for The TRUSTFALL Tour will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, Feb 21. The general onsale for The TRUSTFALL Tour will start on Friday, Feb 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

SUMMER CARNIVAL TOUR DATES (SUMMER 2023):

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Tue Aug 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts