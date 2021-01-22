Camp North End reveals Phase 2 redevelopment plan

The construction of the Phase II plan is expected to begin in early January 2021 and is expected to be completed by early 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp North End reveals new renderings and redevelopment plan to construct

next phase of office, retail and residential space at the 76-Acre site in north Charlotte.

ATCO Properties & Management (“ATCO”), and Shorenstein Properties LLC ("Shorenstein"), Thursday released a set of new renderings related to Phase II of its redevelopment plan at Camp North End. The plan is a continuing transformation of the 76-acre former industrial site into a hub for work, dining and hospitality, entertainment, and recreation. As part of the redevelopment, ATCO and Shorenstein are preparing to construct 120,000 square feet of Class A office space and approximately 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail. The plan includes two adaptive-reuse office buildings located at 201 Camp Road and 701 Keswick Avenue, as well as plans for new construction multifamily and a parking garage.

The construction of the Phase II plan is expected to begin in early January 2021 and is expected to be completed by early 2022.

The project team is also in the preliminary planning stages for several other buildings on-site, which includes the renovation of the historic Ford Factory, which dates back to 1924 and was once a manufacturing plant for Model T and Model A cars.

Camp North End's first phase was completed in the summer of 2020, which involved the renovation and leasing of 70,000 square feet in buildings facing The Boileryard and The Mount, two of the project’s districts, also then of food stalls and retail stores.

“Today’s milestone is a big step forward in our efforts to redefine the modern work environment, to enliven the commercial center of the North End, and to create a place where creativity and innovation thrive,” said Damon Hemmerdinger, Co-President of ATCO Properties & Management and developer of Camp North End. “By delivering new office, retail, and residential space just a mile outside of Uptown, we view it as an incredible opportunity for the city to continue to attract employers and retain talent in Charlotte.”

Camp North End enters Phase 2 of redevelopment plans 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Shorenstein managing director said Phase II is an important milestone in the redevelopment of Camp North End.

“Camp North End is a primary hub for work, dining, and recreation, and we are pleased to continue safely serving the North End community and the greater city of Charlotte,” said Matt Knisely, Managing Director at Shorenstein Properties. “Today’s announcement is a testament to Camp North End’s initial success, and we look forward to expanding our offerings with the kick-off of Phase II.”

Smith believes this project will help Charlotte rebound from COVID-19 while providing opportunities for businesses.