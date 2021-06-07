“It is critical that bears never be fed or approached - for their protection and for human safety.”

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park cited a few visitors after discovering they fed peanut butter to a bear in the park.

Rangers learned of the incident after being given video of it happening. After investigating, they said the visitors confessed and were issued a citation on June 5.

“Managing wild bears in a park that receives more than 12 million visitors is an extreme challenge and we must have the public’s help,” said Park Wildlife Biologist Bill Stiver. “It is critical that bears never be fed or approached - for their protection and for human safety.”

Rangers said the 100-pound male bear had been feeding on walnuts for several weeks along Cades Cove Loop Road. The bear began showing signs of being food-conditioned, which led biologists to suspect it had been fed by visitors.

Experts captured the bear and tagged its ear before releasing it. Rangers are also using aversive conditioning techniques to scare bears away from frequenting parking areas, campgrounds and picnic areas. This includes using loud sounds from the road and shooting paint balls.

The saying goes: A fed bear is a dead bear. Bears' lives are put at risk when they lose their fear of humans or become conditioned to being fed by humans. Until summer berries ripen, many of their natural foods are scarce -- so they will seek any opportunity to feed, which includes scavenging through areas where hikers and campers dwell.

Park officials say visitors should always take precautions when observing bears to keep themselves safe.

The park offers the following tips: